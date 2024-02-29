UT-Dallas student remains missing, police ask for help

DALLAS – Police are asking for help in tracking down a missing University of Texas at Dallas student who was last spotted leaving his dorm Saturday evening.

Andrew Li, 20, a sophomore from Houston, hasn't been seen since, according to UT-Dallas police.

Described as a talented piano player, Li is 5-foot-11, wears rounded brown wire frame glasses and usually sports a ball cap.

While the missing student's mother declined to speak on camera, she said Li left his cell phone, backpack and laptop in his room and just disappeared. She said she last spoke with him on the phone Thursday and got worried when a friend of his on campus couldn't locate him.

UT-Dallas police listed Li as missing on Wednesday, but say there's no indication of any foul play and no threat to the campus community.

Anyone with information should contact UT-Dallas police at (972) 883-2222.