UT Dallas reflects on special NASA connection as moon mission approaches

DALLAS (CBSNewsTexas.com) — The excitement is palpable at the University of Texas at Dallas after NASA named the astronauts headed to the moon for the first time in over 50 years as part of the Artemis 2 mission.

"For the first time in more than 50 years, humans are going to venture beyond low earth orbit," UTD Associate Professor and Head of Science & Mathematics Department Dr. Mary Urquhart said. "One of the important parts about this mission is it's going to be testing life support systems. For example, it will be doing all of the preliminary work to get ready to put astronauts near the South Pole."

Urquhart said this also helps set up future missions for astronauts to actually stay on the moon and explore parts that haven't been seen before.

Although the University of Texas at Dallas isn't directly connected to this mission, it has a long tradition of work in space science.

"One of our professors, John Hoffman, was instrumental in the mass spectrometer that actually landed on the moon and was used by astronauts," Urquhart said.

That tool that tells you the composition of molecules by accelerating them in a magnetic field. It was used during the Apollo 15, 16 and 17 missions.

Another professor, Dr. James Carter, helped train astronauts ahead of one of the Apollo missions.

Faculty members with the university's Southwest Center for Advanced Studies also designed a cosmic ray experiment to help during the Apollo 11 mission.

As excitement builds for this latest mission, Urquhart said she hopes it will inspire future scientists and astronauts.

"Not only will we be sending humans farther away than we have in so long, but we will actually be sending a woman and a person of color," Urquhart said. "This is an amazing inspirational opportunity."