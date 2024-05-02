Watch CBS News
UT Dallas protesters appear before Collin County judge after spending the night in jail

By Steven Rosenbaum

/ CBS Texas

MCKINNEY – A Collin County magistrate judge presided over bail hearings Thursday morning for 19 people arrested at a pro-Palestinian encampment at the University of Texas at Dallas.

They spent the night in the Collin County Jail, charged with criminal trespass, a class B misdemeanor. It is not clear how many of them are students or otherwise affiliated with the school.

Supporters of the protesters were gathered outside the jail, some of whom stayed all night.

The encampment went up early Wednesday morning. Organizers said they received a letter from the administration telling them that while they were allowed to peacefully protest, they would not be allowed to have an encampment.

After protesters refused to leave, officers from multiple law enforcement agencies moved in, dismantling the encampment and arresting people.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

