USPS offering $150K reward following robbery of letter carrier in Fort Worth

FORT WORTH —The United States Postal Service is offering a $150,000 reward after a letter carrier was robbed earlier this month.

The robbery happened on March 15 at around 4:45 p.m. near the Slate at Fort Worth Apartments located at 4720 Wellesley Ave. in Fort Worth.

The robber is described as a Black man in his early 20s, standing about 5-foot-8 or 5-foot-9 with a thin build and short black hair. At the time of the robbery, he was wearing a black hoodie with an off-white logo on the front, black shorts with a green stripe, black socks and flip-flops.

The reward is yours if you have information leading to the arrest and conviction of the man who robbed the letter carrier.

USPS asks anyone with information about the robbery to call 1-877-876-2455 and reference case No. 4272276-ROBB.