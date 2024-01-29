USPS offering $150K reward following robbery of letter carrier in Dallas

DALLAS - The United States Postal Service is offering a $150,000 reward after a letter carrier was robbed earlier this month.

The robbery happened on Jan. 12 at around 1:25 p.m. at The Sophia Apartments in Dallas, located at 3156 Hudnall Street.

The robber is described as a Black man in his teens or early 20s, standing about 5-foot-9 or 5-foot-10. At the time of the robbery, he was wearing a full face mask and letterman jacket with white sleeves and navy blue letters.

The reward is yours if you have information leading to the arrest and conviction of the man who robbed the letter carrier.

USPS asks if anyone has information about the robbery to call 1-877-876-2455 and to reference case No. 4228391-ROBB.