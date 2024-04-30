Watch CBS News
Local News

At least 55 people were injured in USC bus collision with Metro Rail train

By Julie Sharp

/ KCAL News

Firefighters respond to a collision between a Metro Rail train and a bus
Firefighters respond to a collision between a Metro Rail train and a bus 01:46

At least 55 people were injured when a USC affiliated bus collided with a Metro Rail train Tuesday afternoon in Exposition Park.

The accident happened just before noon at Vermont Avenue and Expostion Boulevard, not far from the Expo Park/USC station.

Los Angeles Fire Department firefighters responded to the accident site and were escorting passengers off of a Metro Rail train to triage stations to identify and treat passengers who were injured.  

It was first reported that the bus did not have passengers, but there were two people transported from the bus to be treated for serious injuries. 

In all, 16 people were transported in fair condition, and 37 were treated and released at the site. No children or juveniles were transported. 

bus-collision.jpg
LAFD firefighters escort passengers off a Metro Rail train after a USC bus collides with the train. KCAL News

"Multiple train passengers are reporting minor injuries," according to an LAFD statement. "Crews are triaging all patients and organizing care and transport."

Exposition Boulevard is closed in both directions between Figueroa Street and Bill Robertson Lane for an unknown duration.

damaged-metro-rail-train.jpg
A Metro Rail train's damaged front window following a collision with a bus.  KCAL News
Julie Sharp

Julie Sharp is a digital producer at KCALNews.com. She is a South Bay native and majored in print journalism at Cal State University Long Beach.

First published on April 30, 2024 / 2:46 PM CDT

© 2024 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.