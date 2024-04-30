At least 55 people were injured in USC bus collision with Metro Rail train

Firefighters respond to a collision between a Metro Rail train and a bus Firefighters respond to a collision between a Metro Rail train and a bus 01:46

At least 55 people were injured when a USC affiliated bus collided with a Metro Rail train Tuesday afternoon in Exposition Park.

The accident happened just before noon at Vermont Avenue and Expostion Boulevard, not far from the Expo Park/USC station.

Los Angeles Fire Department firefighters responded to the accident site and were escorting passengers off of a Metro Rail train to triage stations to identify and treat passengers who were injured.

It was first reported that the bus did not have passengers, but there were two people transported from the bus to be treated for serious injuries.

In all, 16 people were transported in fair condition, and 37 were treated and released at the site. No children or juveniles were transported.

LAFD firefighters escort passengers off a Metro Rail train after a USC bus collides with the train. KCAL News

"Multiple train passengers are reporting minor injuries," according to an LAFD statement. "Crews are triaging all patients and organizing care and transport."

Exposition Boulevard is closed in both directions between Figueroa Street and Bill Robertson Lane for an unknown duration.

A Metro Rail train's damaged front window following a collision with a bus. KCAL News