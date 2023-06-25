US Coast Guard outlines conclusions to OceanGate sub investigation

BOSTON, MASS. (CBSNewsTexas.com) - The US Coast Guard held a press briefing in Boston, Massachusetts, Sunday "to bring closure" to the search and rescue phase of the response to the Titan submersible, which officially concluded after debris was discovered Thursday.

First Coast Guard District Commander Rear Adm. John Mauger expressed his sympathy and condolences for the families of OceanGate CEO Stockton Rush and the four passengers who were killed aboard the Titan.

Mauger spoke to the complexities of this case, noted that it included the "coordinated international, interagency and private sector response in an unforgiving and a difficult-to-access region in the ocean."

In total, he said there were 11 surface assets, 5 subsurface assets and 4 air assets directed to search for the missing passengers. Thirty-nine search and rescue trips were completed across some 13,000 square miles.

"While the outcome was not what any of us had hoped for, I am very proud of the team of responders who put forth their best effort to locate the submersible," Mauger said.

Marine Board of Investigation launched

During the press briefing, the US Coast Guard also announced it has begun a Marine Board of Investigation (MBI) into the catastrophic tragedy.

The investigation is being led by US Coast Guard Capt. Jason Neubauer, who also shared his deepest condolences to the passengers' loved ones.

"As a senior investigator, I've witnessed the personal impacts associated with these types of events," he said. "My primary goal is to prevent a similar occurrence, by making the necessary recommendations to enhance the safety of the maritime domain, worldwide."

So what's next?

Neubauer said once the Coast Guard learned the Titan suffered a catastrophic failure, it declared a major marine casualty and launched the MBI Friday.

An MBI is the Coast Guard's highest level of investigation, allowing the US to leverage resources and capitalize on an extensive network of international maritime administrations and organizations, according to Neubauer.

The MBI is currently in its initial, collecting evidence phase, which entails salvaging debris. Next, the MBI will hold a hearing to gather witness testimony and evidence. The board will then work to determine the cause of the Titan tragedy.

"The MBI, however, is also responsible for accountability aspects of the incident and it can make recommendations to the proper authorities to pursue civil or criminal sanctions as necessary," Neubauer explained. "Any subsequent enforcement activities would be pursued under a separate investigation."

The MBI will be working with the United National Transportation Safety Board, Canadian Transportation Safety Board, French Marine Causalities Investigation Board and the United Kingdom Marine Accident Investigation Branch in its investigation.