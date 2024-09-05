Watch CBS News
Urgent: Help needed to find missing 10-year-old girl in Dallas, last seen in Honda sedan

DALLAS – Dallas police are requesting assistance finding a 10-year-old girl last seen Wednesday night.

The girl, identified as Ana Vallecillo, was spotted around 9 p.m. in a gold or beige four-door Honda sedan in the 8300 block of Spring Valley Road. The vehicle's license plate number and year are unknown.

Police describe the child as 5 feet 5 inches tall, weighing 80 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing a white and blue shirt with "Honduras" printed on the front, black shorts, and tan sandals while toting a bright pink backpack.

Anyone with information should contact Dallas police at 911 or (214) 671-4268.

