University of North Texas President Neal Smatresk announces resignation

DENTON – University of North Texas President Neal Smatresk has announced that he is resigning. His last day will be Aug. 1.

Smatresk said he is resigning to focus on teaching and mentoring.

"When I first took on this role, I knew we had the potential to achieve great things, and because of the dedication, passion and hard work of our faculty and staff, we have flourished in ways that are nothing short of remarkable," he said.

He has been president of the university since February 2014.

Prior to UNT, Smatresk was the president of the University of Nevada, Las Vegas. Before that, he was the chief academic officer for the University of Hawaii at Manoa.

During his time at UNT, Smatresk led the university to become a Tier One research university.