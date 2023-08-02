Watch CBS News
UNT president announces Division of Inclusion, Diversity, Equity & Access will be dissolved

By CBS Texas Staff

/ CBS Texas

DENTON (CBSNewsTexas.com) – The University of North Texas is dissolving their Division of Inclusion, Diversity, Equity and Access, President Neal Smatresk announced Tuesday.

This is in response to SB 17, signed by Governor Greg Abbott. It bans public universities and colleges from maintaining programs and training on diversity. 

"Our leadership team has been working hard to make sure we continue to support our diverse student body, faculty, and staff in our values-based environment," Smatresk said.

Critics say the new law will allow for discrimination against minorities. The bill's author argues diversity programs are politically charged.

The university says they're trying to figure out how to reorganize the multi-cultural center, pride alliance and other related programs.

Effective Aug. 13, the offices of Title IX, Equal Employment Opportunity and Affirmative Action will move to the Division of Finance and Administration, Smatresk said.

The division is set to end on Oct. 1.

