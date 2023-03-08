UNT police investigating report of sexual assault on campus

DENTON (CBSNewsTexas.com) — The University of North Texas Police Department is investigating a report of a sexual assault that took place on campus last week.

UNT police said on Wednesday that a female student reported that she had been sexually assaulted by an acquaintance in her room in Victory Hall on Mar. 3, 2023 at about 3 a.m. Police said they have identified the alleged assailant.

According to the Office on Women's Health (OASH), about one-in-five women in college experience sexual assault. Students in their first year of school are at the highest risk of sexual assault, and LGBTQ+ women are more likely to be sexually assaulted than heterosexual women.

Police said that following these safety precautions can help members of the UNT community stay safe:

Immediately report suspicious or dangerous activity to the police by calling 911.

Trust your gut - if a situation feels wrong or dangerous, it might be. Get away, call for help, and follow your instincts.

Always be aware of your surroundings.

Carry a cell phone so you can contact help immediately.

The university said that a counselor is available for any students who have been victims of violence. More information about the resources UNT provides for survivors of sexual assault is available on the full alert notice.

If you have any information about this case, police ask that you call UNT Criminal Investigative Services at 940-565-3006. You can also call the UNTPD Anonymous Tip Line at 940-369-TIPS.