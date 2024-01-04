Unruly passenger seen on cell phone video assaulting flight attendant

FORT WORTH - Cell phone video shows the tense moment an unruly passenger attacked a flight attendant on board an American Airlines flight traveling from Dallas Fort Worth International Airport to Bozeman, Montana, on Wednesday.

Taylor Aguirre, a passenger on the flight traveling to Montana, filmed the incident from a few rows away.

"The flight attendant went up to this man because he was in the first row behind first class, and he asked him to stop kicking the seat in front of him," said Aguirre.

According to Aguirre, that's when the disruptive passenger cursed at the flight attendant and started punching him. In the video, you can hear the flight attendant trying to stop him.

"Stop, stop, stop, stop. What the [expletive] are you doing?" asked the flight attendant.

Several passengers jumped in to subdue the agitated man, and flight attendants then handcuffed him. Thankfully, no one was seriously hurt.

The flight was diverted to Amarillo where law enforcement removed the disruptive passenger from the flight. Keith Fagiana was arrested and charged with interference with a flight crew, a federal crime that can carry up to 20 years in jail.

"I think it's very scary for other people, other passengers on the plane, just because, you know, if people are willing to escalate that far, you never know where they're going to take it next," said Aguirre.

In a statement to CBS News Texas, American Airlines says they'll be cooperating with the investigation and that acts of violence are not tolerated.

In 2023, the FAA received more than 2000 reports of unruly passengers on planes.

"This violent behavior must stop," the Association of Professional Flight Attendants said in a statement. "We will continue collaboration with the Department of Transportation, the Federal Aviation Administration, and Congress to ensure these offenders are prosecuted to the full extent of the law with appropriate fines, criminal penalties, and applicable flying bans."