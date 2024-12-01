Meow Wolf Grapevine's "Unreal Winter" kicks off with interactive art exhibits, winter workshops

"Unreal Winter" kicks off in Grapevine with festive transformation for holiday season

GRAPEVINE – Meow Wolf Grapevine's "Unreal Winter" kicked off Sunday, featuring a series of winter-themed events that bring art, craft workshop and seasonal wonder to the Grapevine Mills Shopping Mall.

The immersive art exhibits of Unreal Winter begin with a unique house where things might not be what they seem once inside. The experience becomes colorful and unusual while navigating through different dimensional worlds.

While cold fronts move through the DFW Metroplex, it's warm and colorful inside Meow Wolf. it's warm and colorful inside Meow Wolf. Artwork greets guests at the entrance, and then people can shop for unique items at the gift shop.

Unreal Winter features winter workshops with activities suitable for children of all ages. There are also special events for adults aged 21 and over, such as an ugly sweater night and winter balls featuring live DJs and festive cocktails. Attendees can try their hand at playing music while journeying through the interactive art exhibits and going on treasure hunts.

Meow Wolf shared in a press release that highlights also include the Unreal Winter Quest, where visitors can follow playful clues to discover their Winter Essence.

Connor Gray, the regional public relations manager for Meow Wolf, hopes the three-week long celebration will help guests get into the holiday spirit.

"It's been a pretty crazy year." Gray said. "I think it's great for everyone to kind of have a little bit of color and fun. I think there's so much joy when it comes to art, and that kind of stuff is really therapeutic for us, so I think this is the perfect way to unwind and really enjoy the holiday season with just yourself or with your family."

The event runs through December 21.