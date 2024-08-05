University of Texas Arlington announces plan for new 51-acre campus in North Texas

NORTH TEXAS — The University of Texas Arlington plans to build a new 51-acre campus in West Fort Worth.

The new campus, located in the Walsh Ranch development, is expected to open as early as fall 2028. UTA West will be developed as part of a multi-year plan to serve more than 10,000 students, the school said.

"The western part of the metroplex has an ever-growing population, a plethora of student talent, and a wide breadth of opportunity for explosive economic advancement. UTA has long been a top supplier of talent to companies across Fort Worth, and this expansion will allow UTA to broaden its impact across our region," said UTA President Jennifer Cowley.

The University Board of Regents approved the plans and the funds to purchase the property at the intersection of I-30 and I-20.

"Anytime the UT System can expand greater educational opportunity, access, and affordability to Texans, we're going to do it," said Kevin Eltife, chairman of the UT System Board of Regents. "We've recently done it in east Texas and south Texas and now we're heading west. We're looking forward to planting a UT Arlington flag in west Fort Worth, currently the nation's fastest growing city."

The University said it remains committed to fostering innovation, discovery, and community engagement and the establishment of UTA West "marks a significant milestone in its ongoing efforts to enrich the educational landscape and drive growth across North Texas."