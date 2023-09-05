United Airlines halts all flights nationwide, citing "technology issue"

United Airlines said Tuesday that it is halting all flights across the U.S. at their point of departure due to a "systemwide technology issue."

The carrier said planes that are already airborne "are continuing to their destination as planned." It didn't disclose the cause of the technology glitch or offer additional details.

"We're currently investigating and will share more information as it becomes available," the airline said in a statement.

The Federal Aviation Administration said United asked the agency to pause all its departures nationwide, according to a statement sent to CBS News. It referred further questions to United.

