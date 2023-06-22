Watch CBS News
Local News

Union Pacific train derails amid storms, spokesperson says weather was a factor

By Julia Falcon

/ CBS Texas

POWELL (CBSNewsTexas.com) - A Union Pacific train derailed Wednesday night while storms were moving through parts of Texas. 

It happened around 6 p.m. in Powell, about 60 miles south of Dallas and about nine miles east of Corsicana.

A spokesperson from Union Pacific says roughly 26 rail cars derailed. There were no spills or injuries reported. 

The cause is under investigation, but the spokesperson said weather was a factor.

First published on June 21, 2023 / 11:36 PM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.