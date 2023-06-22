Union Pacific train derails amid storms, spokesperson says weather was a factor
POWELL (CBSNewsTexas.com) - A Union Pacific train derailed Wednesday night while storms were moving through parts of Texas.
It happened around 6 p.m. in Powell, about 60 miles south of Dallas and about nine miles east of Corsicana.
A spokesperson from Union Pacific says roughly 26 rail cars derailed. There were no spills or injuries reported.
The cause is under investigation, but the spokesperson said weather was a factor.
