Unidentified victim found on I-20 in Dallas County after suspected hit and run

Deputies from the Dallas County Sheriff's Office are investigating a possible hit-and-run crash that left one motorcyclist dead.

Investigators say deputies responded early Monday morning to westbound Interstate 20 at Cedar Ridge Road where they found an unidentified deceased male lying on the road. Deputies say it appeared the man was a motorcyclist who was struck by another vehicle.

The Sheriff's Office says the suspect did not stop to help the victim. There is also no description of the suspect vehicle, but investigators say it likely sustained damage to its front end and possibly the windshield during the crash.

Investigators are asking anyone who was in the area of I-20 and Cedar Ridge Road between 2:25 a.m. and 2:35 a.m. Monday morning to come forward with any information or dash cam footage that might assist in identifying the suspect vehicle. Contact DSO at VCU@dallascounty.org.