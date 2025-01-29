United Football League opens new headquarters in Arlington

ARLINGTON – The United Football League announced on Wednesday its new national headquarters will be in North Texas.

The headquarters will be located in Arlington, inside the city's ballpark circle. The UFL is in season from March through June, but the new facility will serve as the league's year-round operations home, the league said.

The UFL was formed in 2024 with the merger of the XFL and USFL. The league is divided into two conferences – the XFL and USFL conferences.

The former XFL league headquarters was in Arlington. The USFL league headquarters was in Birmingham, Alabama.

Arlington is also home to the Texas Rangers and AT&T Stadium, home of the Dallas Cowboys.

Under the XFL Conference is North Texas' own team, the Arlington Renegades and the San Antonio Brahmas. Under the USFL Conference is the Houston Roughnecks.

The UFL kicks off its second season in March.