Uber driver shot, seriously injured in North Texas

SAGINAW – An Uber driver was seriously injured late Monday when he was shot while en route with three passengers.

Police say a second vehicle pulled up next to the victim's gray Nissan Sentra before shots rang out. A "single projectile" struck the 24-year-old driver in the back of the neck, according to the Saginaw Police Department.

Saginaw police had responded at about 8:45 p.m. to reports of gunshots fired in the 200 block of E. Bailey Boswell Road.

According to police, the driver – who was taken to John Peter Smith Hospital in serious condition – had picked up three men at "an undisclosed location" before the shooting.

Police seized the vehicle used in the shooting after it was found abandoned a few blocks away.

"Investigators do believe this incident is isolated and targeted towards one of the males picked up previously," a Saginaw Police Department news release said.

The investigation into the shooting continues, police said.