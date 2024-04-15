Tyrese Simmons returns to court after mistrial in murder of 9-year-old Dallas girl

DALLAS - This morning, all eyes are on one Dallas courtroom in the murder case of a 9-year-old girl.

A plea deal could be in talks for Tyrese Simmons, the man accused of shooting into the wrong east Dallas apartment and killing Brandoniya Bennett in 2019.

Simmons is accused of firing five bullets into the wrong apartment.

Bennett was just days away from starting the fourth grade.

The trial for Simmons began last week and ended in a mistrial. In opening statements on Wednesday, defense attorneys told jurors the evidence was lacking.

Attorneys involved in the case would not say why District Judge Hector Garza granted a defense request for a mistrial on Thursday.

A second suspect, Devonte Benton, is serving a 45-year prison sentence for the murder. Still, Dallas police believe Simmons was the one who pulled the trigger.

Simmons was released on bond in December 2019. Court records show before his trial in June 2023, he tampered with his ankle monitor and left Texas. He's been behind bars since August 2023.