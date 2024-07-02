2 teens plead guilty to robbing mail carriers in North Texas

NORTH TEXAS – Two teens have pleaded guilty to a series of robberies targeting North Texas mail carriers.

Jerrad Coleman and Louis Dixon, both 18, admitted to their involvement in eight robberies during the first four months of 2024, prosecutors said.

The ongoing issue of postal workers being targeted for their aero keys has drawn attention from law enforcement agencies. Aero keys provide access to blue collection boxes, and thieves have exploited them to steal mail, often containing sensitive information.

Coleman and Dixon were linked to cases in Dallas, Fort Worth, Arlington, and Frisco. Their modus operandi frequently involved brandishing firearms during the robberies.

If convicted, the teens could face up to 15 years in federal prison.

The Fort Worth Division of the U.S. Postal Inspection Service issued a stern warning: "Let this serve as a warning to anyone who seeks to harm and traumatize our employees: The U.S. Postal Inspection Service will utilize every resource to find you and bring you to justice."