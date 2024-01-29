Two critically injured in Fort Worth shooting
FORT WORTH- Emergency officials confirm to CBS News Texas two people got critically wounded in a shooting in Northwest Fort Worth.
The emergency response call came in after 5:30 p.m. in the 1000 block of Northwest 16th Street.
MedStar said it is treating two victims - both adult males in critical condition.
Fort Worth Police were working on getting additional information as the investigation is just beginning.
There is no word on a suspect or suspects or what led to the violence.
Thanks for reading CBS NEWS.
Create your free account or log in
for more features.
for more features.