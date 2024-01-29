Two critically injured in Fort Worth shooting

FORT WORTH- Emergency officials confirm to CBS News Texas two people got critically wounded in a shooting in Northwest Fort Worth.

The emergency response call came in after 5:30 p.m. in the 1000 block of Northwest 16th Street.

MedStar said it is treating two victims - both adult males in critical condition.

Fort Worth Police were working on getting additional information as the investigation is just beginning.

There is no word on a suspect or suspects or what led to the violence.