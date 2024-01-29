Watch CBS News
Local News

Two critically injured in Fort Worth shooting

By Giles Hudson, Marvin Hurst

/ CBS Texas

FORT WORTH- Emergency officials confirm to CBS News Texas two people got critically wounded in a shooting in Northwest Fort Worth.

The emergency response call came in after 5:30 p.m. in the 1000 block of Northwest 16th Street.

MedStar said it is treating two victims - both adult males in critical condition.

Fort Worth Police were working on getting additional information as the investigation is just beginning.

There is no word on a suspect or suspects or what led to the violence.

First published on January 29, 2024 / 6:29 PM CST

© 2024 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.