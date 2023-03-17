Truck lands on top of car after going airborne, killing 1

FORT WORTH (CBSNewsTexas.com) – A man is dead after a truck landed on top of his vehicle.

Fort Worth police say it happened in the toll lanes of Northeast Loop 820 on March 16 at around 7 p.m.

A man had been traveling in a car westbound in the toll lanes of Northeast Loop 820.

A pickup truck had also been traveling in the same direction when police say the driver made an abrupt movement towards the exit ramp.

The driver of the pickup truck struck the crash attenuator that divides the lanes, went airborne and landed on top of the car.

The victim in the car was pronounced dead at the scene. The driver of the pickup truck was uninjured.