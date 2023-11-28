Trophy Club Byron Nelson preps for first regional final game in 14-year history

TROPHY CLUB - For the first time in its 14-year history, Trophy Club Byron Nelson is preparing for a playoff game in December.

"It's big time. It just feels really good. It used to be a huge accomplishment to practice on Thanksgiving but now it's the standard," said senior quarterback Tom Von Grote.

After being ousted in the regional semis the past two years, the Bobcats broke through with a 52 to 45 victory over Coppell to advance to the regional final.

"When you get over that hurdle, that's another big sigh of relief," said head coach Travis Pride. "I think our team's just relaxed and now we're just playing for fun and out there trying to win the next one."

It's just the latest achievement in a banner year for Byron Nelson. The program won more than 11 games for the first time, clinching its first district title with a first-ever win over rival Southlake Carroll.

"Playing them and winning and what it means to win a big game. To have that under your belt is huge," says Von Grote.

"It definitely boosted us a lot. It let us know that we can run with anybody in the state of Texas," added senior safety David Kabongo. "It just let us know we can match anyone's intensity."

That same team now stands between them and another first - a spot in the state semifinals.

"I want it. I want it really bad. Everyone's been doubting us," said Von Grote.

Pride adds, "It gives our kids an opportunity to prove that belong at this level."