Annie Gimbel is an Emmy-nominated digital journalist for CBS News Texas. She was previously a reporter for NBC 5 KXAS television, which launched a digital channel, both on-air and online exclusively using reports she produced, wrote, shot and edited. A fluent French speaker, Annie's stories have been featured nationally on: CBS News, CBS Moneywatch, CNN, Culture Map, Drudge Report, Entertainment Tonight, ET News, and TMZ to name a few. She covers breaking news, often focusing on crime, politics, aerospace & defense, science, international conflicts, lifestyle stories and more.