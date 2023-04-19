Watch CBS News
Trinity Metro is offering free rides to the polls for Fort Worth residents

FORT WORTH (CBSNewsTexas.com) – The Trinity Metro is offering free rides to the polls for Fort Worth residents. 

Throughout early voting and on Election Day, voters can get a free ride by showing their voter registration card or current Texas ID.

Early voting for the mayoral and city council member election takes place between April 24 and May 2. Election Day is May 6.

Voters can choose from bus routes, ZIPZONE on-demand rideshare or ACCESS paratransit for voting.

For questions, reach out to Trinity Metro at 817-215-8600.

First published on April 19, 2023 / 4:20 PM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

