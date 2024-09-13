Trinity Metro to debut Orange Line service Sept. 15

FORT WORTH - Trinity Metro will debut its new Orange Line route to connect the Fort Worth Stockyards and Downtown Fort Worth this weekend.

The partnership with Visit Fort Worth, Fort Worth Stockyards and downtown business leaders will debut Sunday, Sept. 15, and feature free rides through Thursday, Oct. 31.

In a statement, Fort Worth Mayor Mattie Parker said the new transportation route reflects the city's effort to address "an even bigger era of hospitality and tourism."

"Trinity Metro's new Orange Line helps ensure we're meeting the demand in some of our busiest entertainment districts while also using transportation to help spur even more economic development," Parker said.

"By linking the city's world-class entertainment and business districts, we're not only enhancing access for the millions of visitors who come here each year, but also creating a dynamic draw for our residents and businesses who call Fort Worth home," said Rich Andreski, president and CEO of Trinity Metro. "Trinity Metro is thinking big, going outside the box, and it starts with connecting people to the heart of our city's vibrant culture."

The Orange Line buses will offer daily service every 15 minutes between 5 a.m. and 1 a.m., including stops near Fort Worth T&P Station and Fort Worth Central Station. It also includes several stops along North Main Street, through the Historic Northside, to the Stockyards, and to Trinity Metro TEXRail North Side Station.

A launch party that is free and open to the public will be held in the Fort Worth Stockyards on Saturday, featuring live music, line dancing, and more.