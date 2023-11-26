Tributes pour in for TCU alum, Fort Worth businessman and his 2 children killed in car crash

FORT WORTH - Tributes are pouring in from across the Fort Worth and TCU community after a prominent Fort Worth businessman and his two children were killed in a car crash in Central Texas the night before Thanksgiving. His wife survived the crash.

"Zach was one of those guys that was bigger than life he had a smile that could light up a room he made everybody feel better just knowing him," said Rev. Dr. Russ Peterman, the senior minister at University Christian Church.

Zach Muckleroy was the CEO of a construction company Muckleroy and Falls, a proud TCU alum, and a former TCU football star.

His family has been members of Fort Worth's University Christian Church for decades.

"We used to joke that we often times referred to him as the mayor, anytime you'd go anywhere with him whether you go out to lunch or a TCU basketball game Zach knew everybody and everybody knew Zach," said Rev. Dr. Peterman.

The day before Thanksgiving Zach and his family were driving to visit family when they were involved in a three-vehicle crash in Blanco County near Austin. Zach and his two children Judson and Lindsay were killed. His wife Lauren survived.

"My heart breaks for her I can't imagine waking up and learning that your husband and two children are no longer with us, just unspeakable trauma," said Rev. Dr. Peterman.

On Friday their church community held a vigil for the family. Children wrote heartfelt messages to 12-year-old Judson and 9-year-old Lindsay.

Members are now also writing letters to Lauren as she grapples with the loss of her entire family.

"We're doing everything we can to surround them with our love and with our prayers and the important part will be not just now, but in the days and weeks and months to come once the platitudes and the casseroles are behind them how do we continue to love them and support them," said Peterman.

Clay Falls has known Zach his whole life.

"Just to get to know Zach, he was a bright spot and we need more people in the world like Zach," said Falls. "It's hard to believe that he's no longer with us and that his two beautiful kids aren't here either."

Those who loved the family are now struggling to make sense of this loss.

"As I told my congregation this morning if you're coming looking for answers on why this sort of thing happens you're going to leave disappointed because I don't have any," said Peterman.

They say this tragedy is a reminder to cherish the time we have with our loved ones.

"You can't take it for granted we just don't know how many days we're given on earth so making every day count is so important," said Falls.