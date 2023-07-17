Trial begins today for alleged Arlington high school shooter

TARRANT COUNTY (CBSNewsTexas.com) – Monday morning, a Mansfield teenager goes on trial for allegedly shooting two classmates and a teacher.

Timothy Simpkins, 18, was arrested again on Dec. 24 for violating his bond agreement. (Credit: Tarrant County Jail)

The shooting happened in October 2021. Timothy Simpkins, now 19, faces multiple counts of aggravated assault and could spend up to 20 years behind bars.

The Simpkins family attorney, Kim Cole, says bullying led up to this shooting.

Police say Simpkins grabbed a handgun out of his backpack and fired it inside Timberview High School. This happened shortly after a fight broke out between Simpkins and one of the victims.

"There was a brutal attack," Kim Cole said. "The student who was not a student in that class came in and attacked him, and the was stomping on his head which could've killed him."