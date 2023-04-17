Train collision in Chico leaves 2 injured, derails 15 grain cars

CHICO (CBSNewsTexas.com) — Two people were injured when two trains struck each other in Chico on Sunday, authorities said.

The Wise County Office of Emergency Management (OEM) said that on April 16 at about 7 p.m., a southbound Union Pacific train collided with an empty train parked in a siding near County Road 1540 in Chico.

Two people were reported injured; one was airlifted to the hospital, the other was taken by ambulance.

The collision caused about 15 grain cars and three locomotives to derail. There were no hazardous materials involved, OEM officials said, and the cause is under investigation.