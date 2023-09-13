Trail enthusiasts concerned about safety with new connecting bridge over Central Expy

DALLAS (CBSNewsTexas.com) - There's a lot of attention in north Dallas about a new pedestrian bridge over Central Expressway.

It connects a couple of city trails, but not everything on the trail lines is a walk in the park.

They are the arteries of a city's central service system.

"It's pretty much serene, quiet, peaceful," said Terrence Sauls, who traverses the trail of White Rock Creek in northeast Dallas by foot daily.

A network of city paths for cyclists, joggers, and even nature enthusiasts continues to expand, including the addition of a bridge now in place over Central Expressway.

But is this a bridge headed for troubled waters?

The Northhaven Trail bridge will connect users to Dallas' Cottonwood and White Rock Creek trails, dotted with cyclists and joggers. But, there is concern over vagrancy and homeless camps.

Dallas police have designated patrol teams dedicated to the trails to fight crime and drug use.

In terms of public safety though, some would like to see more.

"For the most part, the trails feel very safe," said cyclist Oscar Lay."But at some point, there will be people who will be sitting in the middle of the trail and smoking and whatnot."

Sauls sees it differently.

"I've seen one or two homeless, but they never come and bother me," Sauls said. "I say good morning, they speak back, and keep on walking."

The trails are geared to be a lifestyle asset, not a city eyesore. The new bridge connecting trails hopes to bring more people and less trouble.