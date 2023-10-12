Torchy's says it won't stand for hate after Nazi group served at Fort Worth location

FORT WORTH (CBSNewsTexas.com) - Torchy's Tacos is responding to a video of men with swastikas in their Fort Worth location with a strongly worded statement.

"F*** HATE," it reads using an expletive to emphasize to drive home the message.

"We do not stand for hate and do not support this group or any hate group," the company wrote.

"I'm just so angry, uncomfortable," said Jessica Gregorio, who recorded the video of the men Sunday while dining with her mother.

She said after she stopped filming, one of them walked past her and said "white power."

"That was it for me," Gregorio said. "And I just lost it. I went off and we had a verbal altercation in the middle of Torchy's Tacos where I let them know I'm a proud Jew."

The group left, and Torchy's says, that when its members later tried to return, they were denied entry.

Gregorio said she posted her video online to spread awareness that this is happening and encourage others to speak out when they witness it because she says no one else said a word until she confronted these men herself.

"I started crying after they walked out. Because it's very hard to grow up Jewish to be honest," said Gregorio. "Because there are a lot of people who have anti-Semitic ideology, even if it's not at that level, they have their jokes about Jews being cheap or whatever."

A spokesperson for Torchy's said they've reached out to Gregorio and her mother to make sure they're okay.

As for their statement, the company said it didn't want to leave any room for doubt on how they feel.

