Toddler fatally shot after finding gun in teen sibling's room, police say

ARLINGTON (CBSNewsTexas) - Investigators say they believe a toddler was killed after finding a gun in a teenage sibling's room, accidentally firing it and hitting himself.

The child's mother was holding him in her arms when officers arrived at their home in the 5300 block of Pocassett Drive on April 4. Her son, who was about to turn three, was transported to a local hospital where doctors pronounced him deceased from his injuries.

The Tarrant County Medical Examiner's Office will release the child's name.

No criminal charges were filed as of yet.

The investigation is ongoing.