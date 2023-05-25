Tina Turner fans flock to Dallas hotel where she once stayed

DALLAS (CBSNewsTexas.com) – Learning of Tina Turner's passing has brought fans like Pam Toney to the Lorenzo Hotel in Dallas.

"I actually cried when they told me, but I know she's in a great place," she said.

Before Turner became one of the biggest recording artists of all time, she performed alongside her husband, Ike Turner, suffering from years of abuse.

It was in Dallas where they were scheduled to open a tour in July of 1976, but when she arrived, with just a Mobil credit card and 36 cents on hand, she decided to leave him.

"When she got there that evening on July 3 of 1976 he kind of passed out or went to sleep or whatever and she ran from the Statler Hotel in downtown Dallas to this hotel," said Lorenzo Hotel Managing Director Al DeBerry. "At that time it was the Ramada Inn."

"She was an overcomer," said Tina Turner fan Alvarene Owens. "She went through a horrendous struggle with husband and she just had to break loose and this hotel is emblematic of that."

At what is now the Lorenzo Hotel, an entire hotel room is filled with memorabilia is dedicated to her.

Super fan Marcus Carter is in town from Houston, staying at the Lorenzo Hotel. His car's license plate reads Anna Mae, Tina's birth name.

"I've been her fan since as far as I can remember," Carter said. "My uncle was her saxophone player when she was with Ike. After I was born, my mom said my first words should've been mom, dad, Tina. Every birthday cake I've had since I was three years old has Tina Turner on it."

Sadly, his mother passed away from breast cancer, but it's through Turner that he still feels her presence.

"When she passed, she was dead, I went in her room, and the first thing I saw was a commercial for Tina Turner's What's Love Live tour so Tina's just been there with me through my life," Carter said.

He booked this room months in advance, but learned the news of her passing on the drive down.

"To me it just shows my connection in an interesting way," he said. "This is where I'll be staying the night that she passed."

Carter said this just another reminder for him to live by the example both his mother and Turner set for him.