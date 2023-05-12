Time is running out for North Texas homeowners to file a protest on property taxes

NORTH TEXAS (CBSNewsTexas.com) – North Texas homeowners have days left to file a protest to help lower their property taxes.

Home values, and eventually taxes, are up again thanks to another strong year for Texas real estate.

"Since the appraisal date is January 1, a large majority is looking at summer of '22 when prices were significantly higher, regardless of how we've seen things change since," said Nathan Kurth, owner of Tax Protest Consultants.

When the market is up, it's hard to argue for a reduction, but not impossible.

"The appraisal district does all their appraisals on a mass basis, and so there's going to be errors in some of their appraisals," Kurth said.

The deadline to file an appeal is May 15 in Collin County, May 17 in Denton County, May 22 in Dallas County, and May 30 in Tarrant County.

You don't have to have all your evidence or documentation ready to go before filing for an appeal. Fill out the form on the back of your appraisal notice and then mail it in or bring it to the appraisal district in person. Most larger counties have the option to file online as well.

"The most important thing is having that protest on file in a timely manner, so that kind of saves your place in line," said Kurth. "If you need to do more research after the fact or reach out to somebody to help you, you've got time to do so."

After you submit the form, you'll receive a notice with the date and time for your formal hearing with the appraisal review bord. They're typically scheduled in June and July.

"If you're unable to make that hearing time, as a taxpayer you do get one reschedule just because of a conflict," Kurth said. "Other than that, I'd mark that date down and be ready on that date to present all the evidence that you need at that time."

Better preparation for your hearing will get you better results.

Evidence to show your assessed property value is too high could include photos and estimates of required home repairs, assessments of properties similar to yours, and documentation of the recent sales price.