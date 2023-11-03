Through their lens: Texas Rangers fans reminisce on their first and favorite ballpark memories

ARLINGTON (CBSNewsTexas.com) — The spirit of Texas Rangers fans couldn't have gotten any higher Friday as they celebrated the team's historical World Series win at their victory parade outside Globe Life Field.

CBS News Texas spoke to dozens of baseball lovers from all over the state, and even some out-of-towners who just couldn't believe the magic before their eyes Wednesday night.

Packed outside and around the massive Arlington stadium Nov. 3, they shared their first and favorite memories with us. And from the simplicity of sipping a pink lemonade at an Opening Day game or Nelson "Nellie" Cruz's game-ending grand slam in their 2011 bout for the prestigious title, here's what these Rangers supporters had to say.

Matthew Barrientos

"My favorite memory with the Texas Rangers is Game 6 of the 2010 ALCS. I was 10 years old at the old ballpark, watching the Rangers clinch for the first time and go to the World Series."

Karina and Daniel Valenzuela

"When I was my son's age, my dad would bring us out to the ballpark...now my family's all a Rangers fan," Karina Valenzuela said. "And now I get to do that and he [her son] can have the experience that I'm having for the first time—them winning the World Series. So, it's pretty awesome that I get to share it with my son."

"[I am] very excited." Daniel said. "Go Rangers!"

Miss Arlington Teen Macie Krause

"I think my favorite Rangers memory is Opening Day and being able to come with my family and friends, and just be around the energy and have so much fun."

Bryan Gaona and Justin Nevarez

"All my favorite memories? I don't remember 'cause I was drinking," Bryan Gaona said laughing. "I don't know. First World Series game I guess in 2010. It would be my favorite one. We made it—they lost, but we made it."

"One of my favorite memories was whenever I came to my first Rangers game with my mom whenever I was 12...and it was just the most fun time," Justin Nevarez said. "We love coming to Rangers games...we come to at least two-to-three games every single month whenever we're in season, and I love her and she's actually the reason why I'm a Rangers fan."

Talyn Neelley

"When I was a lot younger, I would go with my family—especially my dad—to the old ballpark. This was during our 2011 World Series run, and I remember they would let us hit balls in the back and that was just a lot of fun 'cause I got to spend time with my family, I got to meet some players, I got some souvenirs...it was amazing."

Cayce Coon and Melissa Fuller

"Favorite memory would just be growing up as a Rangers fan, watching them with my family, waiting a long time to win," said Cayce Coon. "That run in '10 and '11 were amazing. Little bit of a wait, but here we are again. It was worth it.

"My favorite memory is coming with my mom. I come every April—opening season, let's do this—and celebrate her birthday and eat Cracker Jacks and popcorn, and just hanging out with fam," said Melissa Fuller. "I love baseball...it's a lot of fun."

Kevin Sartain, Britni Sartain, and their children Laikin and Linzli from Oklahoma City!

"I guess going to the Rangers game—when we were younger—against Boston and Rangers coming out on top and winning the game was a lot of fun," said Kevin Sartain.

"I've grown up going to baseball games and Rangers have always been our favorite," Britni Sartain said.

When asked who his favorite player way, Laikin wasted no time saying, "Corey Seager!"

Haley Goad and Hayden Schmidt, who met at Rangers watch parties

"There's so many," Haley Goad said. "But Derek Holland's rookie year is what really got me into the Rangers, he was my very first autograph and ever since then I've just been collecting autographs and coming to games all the time. Thank you to Derek Holland, big time."

"Obviously, winning the World Series was great, but I think for me, the Nelson Cruz grand slam in 2011 to beat Detroit was pretty awesome," said Hayden Schmidt, who never explained why he decided to go shirtless.

Alec Fedro and Michael Stevenson

"My favorite memory has to be the final out," Alec Fedro said. "That curve-called strike, man, I was half-a-second in front of everybody, I was screaming at the ball. I was...I cried, I cried like a little kid...we finally did it."

"It might Roogie's punch, it's gotta be Roogie's punch. It was a beautiful moment," said Michael Stevenson. "Roogie standing for the team."

Paloma Baptista, Timothy McMillian and their daughter Piper

"Our first favorite memories was going to the game together while she was pregnant back in 2015...that was probably our favorite memory," said Timothy McMillian.

"Big-bump belly, yes," said Paloma Bapista jokingly.

"Big belly and a Rangers jersey on," added McMillian.

Zaid Abusaad along with Mr. Mojo, Ahmmad Abusaad and Brianna DeFrancisco

"My favorite memory was when I came here with my dad to the World Series in like 2010, it was a fun time but we ended up losing...but this time—we're winners now," said Zaid Abusaad.

When asked if Mojo was his good luck charm, Abusaad said, "Yeah, always. He was born a couple months before they won the World Series, so it's a champ right here."