Watch CBS News
Local News

Three arrests made in North Richland Hills deadly shooting: "They targeted the wrong address," police say

By S.E. Jenkins

/ CBS Texas

CBS News Live
CBS News Texas Live

NORTH RICHLAND HILLS — Three suspects have been arrested in connection to the shooting the night before Thanksgiving that killed 52-year-old Brian Pence.

On the evening of Nov. 27, a vehicle stopped in the 7300 block of Stonybrooke Dr., North Richland Hills police said, and the occupants "fired multiple handgun rounds at a house."

Neighbors said Pence was lying in bed when the shots pierced through the windows. He was taken to a hospital where he succumbed to his injuries.

Early Saturday morning, North Richland Hills Police detectives, in partnership with the Fort Worth Police Department, arrested two suspects connected to the deadly shooting. Sunday afternoon, the two departments conducted a traffic stop that led to the arrest of a third suspect.

The department said the three suspects were not North Richland Hills residents and had no connection to Pence. 

"These three individuals ... entered the city intending to carry out a drive-by shooting stemming from what can only be described as a juvenile feud. However, they targeted the wrong address," the department said in a statement.

Police said they believe all suspects are in custody; however, they have not yet been identified, nor have the official charges been released.  

The North Richland Hills Police Department thanked the Fort Worth Police Department and the Texas Financial Crimes Intelligence Center for their assistance during the investigation.

S.E. Jenkins

S.E. Jenkins is a digital content producer for CBS Texas. She has also been a Digital Content Producer in Tallahassee and Myrtle Beach. S.E. graduated with journalism degrees from Texas State University, Aarhus Universitet and City, University of London.

© 2024 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.