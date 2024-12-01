Three arrests made in North Richland Hills deadly shooting: "They targeted the wrong address," police say

NORTH RICHLAND HILLS — Three suspects have been arrested in connection to the shooting the night before Thanksgiving that killed 52-year-old Brian Pence.

On the evening of Nov. 27, a vehicle stopped in the 7300 block of Stonybrooke Dr., North Richland Hills police said, and the occupants "fired multiple handgun rounds at a house."

Neighbors said Pence was lying in bed when the shots pierced through the windows. He was taken to a hospital where he succumbed to his injuries.

Early Saturday morning, North Richland Hills Police detectives, in partnership with the Fort Worth Police Department, arrested two suspects connected to the deadly shooting. Sunday afternoon, the two departments conducted a traffic stop that led to the arrest of a third suspect.

The department said the three suspects were not North Richland Hills residents and had no connection to Pence.

"These three individuals ... entered the city intending to carry out a drive-by shooting stemming from what can only be described as a juvenile feud. However, they targeted the wrong address," the department said in a statement.

Police said they believe all suspects are in custody; however, they have not yet been identified, nor have the official charges been released.

The North Richland Hills Police Department thanked the Fort Worth Police Department and the Texas Financial Crimes Intelligence Center for their assistance during the investigation.