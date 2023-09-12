Thomas Jefferson HS celebrates new athletic field courtesy of Jerry Jones, Dallas Cowboys

DALLAS (CBSNewsTexas.com) - A new football field for Thomas Jefferson High School in Dallas was dedicated Tuesday after a big push from the Dallas Cowboys, the NFL, and several other private entities paved the way for the field to be built.

In 2019, the school and its facilities suffered major damage as the result of a tornado that ripped through Dallas.

Tuesday's field dedication is the result of a $1 million donation spearheaded by Jerry Jones and the Dallas Cowboys along with help from the NFL.

Cowboys Executive Vice President, and Chief Brand Officer Charlotte Jones Anderson was at the dedication.

"Now we've got a wonderful field for all the kids to enjoy, from football to soccer to, as you see the cheerleaders and the band, and just an incredible community effort and we are just happy to be a part of it," Jones Anderson said.

Dallas ISD Superintendent, Dr. Stephanie Elizalde added, "This isn't just about football. This is so much greater than that."

Dallas Cowboys Hall of Famer and neighbor to Thomas Jefferson High, Charles Haley was also present for the dedication.

"The old is gone the new is here and I thank God for the Jones' stepping up their game to really help the kids," said Haley.

The Cowboys also committed to donating flag football kits to all 141 DISD elementary schools to promote physical education and well-being.