There's a part for everyone to play when it comes to fighting crimes against children, DCAC says

There's a part for everyone to play when it comes to fighting crimes against children, DCAC says

There's a part for everyone to play when it comes to fighting crimes against children, DCAC says

DALLAS (CBSNewsTexas.com) - This week, the Dallas Children's Advocacy Center is hosting its annual Crimes Against Children Conference.

The nonprofit says when kids head back to school there's usually a spike in reports. That's why they're hosting this conference now.

"There's so many people who are afraid to speak out," Jennifer Schuett said.

As the conference's keynote speaker, Schuett is sharing her story while stressing the importance of communication.

"I was kidnapped out of my bedroom window on August 10 of 1990 at 8 years old and I was left for dead in a field with my throat cut ear to ear," she said.

A group of children playing nearby found her. She got the medical attention she needed and was eventually able to recover. Then years later, DNA evidence led investigators to her attacker.

"He, unfortunately, hung himself in his jail cell before we made it to trial, but I was able to go to his gravesite and read my victim impact statement there and have the last word that way," she said. "In my case, this was a complete stranger."

Schuett said cases like hers are incredibly rare and often, abuse happens within the home. Kids can feel comfortable disclosing this to their counselors or teachers who are required by the state to report.

"Often, teachers do a great job in building that rapport with our students," DCAC's Lana Ahrens said. "As kids are going back to school, we see an uptick in cases reported to Child Protective Services, to law enforcement regarding child abuse."

This week, DCAC is bringing in some of the most experienced experts in this field.

Justin Fitzsimmons, with the National White Collar Crime Center, is showing law enforcement and other groups who work directly with child victims how to best fight these crimes.

He said one of the best things parents can do is establish open lines of communication, especially when it comes to their social media.

"If a parent has that open communication about hey show me what you're interested in and explain to me how this works, kids will show them," he said. "As a parent, you are now getting that information to say okay, I know there's some safety risks with this. How do I need to watch this?"

"I think it gives encouragement," Schuett said. "It gives encouragement that you don't have to be afraid to use your voice and speak out."

DCAC says they also offer free online training on how to spot abuse. Anyone can access it by clicking here.