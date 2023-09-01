Texans can "be themselves unapologetically" as CROWN Act goes into effect

TEXAS (CBSNewsTexas.com) - Starting Sept. 1, people with textured hair will be fully protected from race-based hair discrimination under Texas law. This comes some four years after the CROWN Act was initially introduced in the Lone Star State's legislature.

"I'm proud to know that this legislation will provide a space for for people to know they can walk into any place and be themselves, unapologetically," said Democratic state Rep. Rhetta Bowers, who led the legislation in the Texas House of Representatives.

Dove, The CROWN Act

"As students are getting ready for school right now, a lot of them are getting braids; I have plenty employees that wear braids. I've seen beautifully groomed locks and bantu knots, if people are so bold to to wear them," Bowers continued. "But they're beautiful, and they are protective styles. And that is what we had to explain in the legislation, that these are protective styles."

The CROWN Act is meant to "Create a Respectful and Open World for Natural hair." The legislation was created in 2019 by Adjoa Asamoah, along with entrepreneur and marketing strategist Orlena Nwokah Blanchard; Esi Eggleston Bracey, who oversaw Dove's beauty and personal care portfolio; and Kelli Richardson Lawson, who was Blanchard's partner at their marketing and advertising agency, Joy Collective.

Together, these women have been advocating for people with textured hair — whether it's an Afro, braids, locs, bantu knots or a variety of curl types — to be able to exist in a space without discrimination. And that work has paid off. So far, 23 states have adopted their own legislature as the fight to pass federal legislation continues.

Dove, The CROWN Act

Texas joined the list of those 23 states in May, when Gov. Greg Abbott signed the legislation into law. Some counties and municipalities had already adopted their own versions of the CROWN Act over the years, but the statewide measure will protect all Texans from race-based hair discrimination in the workplace, in classrooms and in social policies. Rep. Bowers says this passage is significant even outside of Texas.

"It is a part of diversity, equity and inclusion, and we needed to recognize that, especially with everything that's happening still here in this state ... In a Republican controlled and led legislature and government here in Texas — if we can pass it here, we certainly should be able to pass it at the federal level and anywhere across this country," she said.

To prove that point, she and other legislators fought hard to make sure the Texas CROWN Act language matched the federal bill language. She applauded her colleagues on the other side of the aisle, who "came on board apologetically" after realizing race-based hair discrimination was a reality for many people. Texas legislators were able to come together to fulfill a need for constituents across the state.

"I am grateful for the many advocates that helped on the ground, that came to the Capitol and my colleagues," Bowers said. "I really felt, that day with the passage, I felt the love of the body of the Texas House and I don't think many people get to feel that, as we're all fighting and advocating for those we serve and for what we believe in. And I felt the love, and it was a good feeling. It was a great day and now, this fall we get to see it come to fruition."