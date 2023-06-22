The 4 P's of pickleball: Tips to avoid injuries in the popular sport

NORTH TEXAS (CBSNewsTexas.com) -- Pickleball is taking the nation by storm, and while it's known as being a great sport for all fitness levels, there are still risks for injury.

The Mayo Clinic says there are four more P's that you should remember to avoid getting hurt.

1: Proper stretching

Pickleballers should warm up their bodies with stretches before hitting the court. It can help prevent things like Achilles tendon injuries, which are fairly common in the sport.

"Proper stretching starts from the feet up. And that includes the lower extremities, the back, the neck and the upper extremities," said Dr. Sanj Kakar, an orthopedic surgeon with the Mayo Clinic.

2: Practice with a purpose

Don't just spend an hour on the court doing repetitive movements over and over. Mix it up! This will help prevent chronic overuse injuries.

3: Proper equipment

An appropriate paddle that's thick enough can help prevent hand and wrist injuries. As we get older, pinching puts more stress on the hand. Squeezing too hard can lead to increased pressure on the wrist.

4: Proper mechanics

Good form when playing pickleball can make all the difference in preventing injuries. If you're new to the sport, USA Pickleball has a how-to guide for the basics, complete with videos, so you can hit the court with confidence.