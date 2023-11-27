Thanksgiving Day explosion rocks southeast Dallas neighborhood

DALLAS (CBSNewsTexas.com) - An explosion at a house rocked a southeast Dallas neighborhood on Thanksgiving Day, sending one man to Parkland Hospital's burn unit.

It happened in the 6700 block of Wofford Avenue, the loud boom interrupting holiday feasts within a two-block radius.

Francisco Gorrstieta, 34, suffered burns over 70% of his body in the blast. He lives in a separate structure outside Vanessa Escobar's house. He was inside that structure when the explosion happened.

"Well, I don't really know what happened… We were just in the kitchen cooking, and we just heard like a bomb, and that's it," shared Escobar. "And then I went to the back and just saw the house. Like, everything blew up."

Nine people, including children, somehow escaped serious physical harm, but Escobar and her family said they and Gorrstieta need answers.

Dallas Fire-Rescue has the cause investigation under its operation, but a gas leak from the service line to the house was not found, according to Atmos Energy.

The energy company has emphasized they found nothing in their gas service line indicating any malfunction at the property.