Texas Woman's University president condemns some protestors' actions after signing of Save Women's Sports law

FORT WORTH (CBSNewsTexas.com) - Video posted on X, formerly known as Twitter, by Riley Gaines, a former NCAA all-American competitive swimmer, shows protesters heckling lawmakers, athletes, and children as they left Governor Greg Abbott's bill signing ceremony at Texas Woman's University Monday.

At one point in the video, a man is seen throwing water onto someone walking to their car.

State Senator Kelly Hancock, R-North Richland Hills, said he was among those targeted. "It was definitely more than one person throwing liquids as we were walking through."

He told CBS News Texas that his wife was with him and she was scared. "She just kept her head down walking through it, very unnerving for her not being accustomed to it as anyone would have been, let's be frank."

Andy Hackett, a student at Texas Woman's University who identifies as transgender, was there. "I did see some of this go down and yeah, it was interesting to see."

Hackett said protestors were frustrated by those who attended the bill signing. "They were taunting us a little bit, they were taking photos, selfies with us, kind of laughing at us."

Senator Hancock disputes that.

No arrests were made but a university spokesman said campus police issued one misdemeanor assault citation to a protester, not affiliated with the university, who's accused of spitting on someone who attended the event.

TWU Chancellor Dr. Carine Feyten sent a message to the university community Wednesday in response to the emails they received. "I must condemn intimidating or violent behavior, as some protestors exhibited on Monday. Holding up signs and chanting are okay. Throwing glass bottles toward the governor's car, spitting on elected officials or guests, and shouting obscenities at young children are not in the spirit of free speech and assembly. We should never condone such conduct that incites fear or subjects anyone to danger."

Feyten continued, "We can be compassionate to the challenges that trans students, faculty, and staff experience daily, as well as those experienced by competitors in women's sports."

Hancock praised her response. "She's an excellent leader for that campus and I've worked very closely with her and had no doubt she would address the issue."

The protesters oppose SB 15, the new state law called the Save Women's Sports Act, saying they believe it marginalizes the LGBTQ community.

The legislation requires college athletes at public colleges and universities play on teams consistent with their sex at birth.

Private colleges and universities in Texas have the choice of complying with the new law.

Hackett said there is still a sense of frustration. "I feel like by holding compassion for people in support of SB 15 is inherently not allowing space for the transgender athletes."

But Gaines, Abbott, Hancock, and those attending the ceremony say women are marginalized if they must compete against someone who identifies as transgender and is naturally stronger or faster than they are.

The law takes effect September 1, and the governor has said the state will vigorously defend it if it's challenged in court.

