Texas Wesleyan University to offer free tuition to low-income Texans

FORT WORTH – Texas Wesleyan University announced Thursday it is rolling out a new program to provide some students with free undergraduate tuition.

To be eligible, students must be Texas residents entering college for the first time starting in the fall of 2025. Those students must fill out the FAFSA, or Free Application for Federal Student Aid. If they are awarded a Pell Grant, Texas Wesleyan will cover the remainder of their tuition.

"This program is a game-changer for students in Texas who dream of a college education, especially at a small, private institution like Texas Wesleyan, that may face financial barriers," University President Emily Messer said in a statement. "We believe in the power of education to transform lives. By eliminating tuition barriers for deserving Texas students, we're opening doors to countless opportunities."

Students can attend for up to four years tuition-free if they stay enrolled full-time and meet certain academic standards.

The program does not include the cost of books or room and board, but the school said students may be eligible for additional scholarships.

Texas Wesleyan joins a growing list of institutions, including the University of Texas System, to offer free tuition to students from low-income backgrounds. Last month, the UT Board of Regents voted to provide tuition-free education for students from families earning $100,000 or less.

What is a Pell Grant?

A Pell Grant is a type of federal student aid for students from low-income households. Pell Grants do not need to be paid back, unlike federal student loans.

Students must fill out the FAFSA to see if they are eligible.

The amount of money that Pell Grant recipients can receive varies based on income level, but the current maximum award is $7,395 per year.

How much does tuition cost at Texas Wesleyan University?

For the 2024-2025 school year, a full-time undergraduate is paying $17,304 each semester. In addition, there are $2,612 in mandatory fees per semester.

Texas Wesleyan offers a range of scholarships for students, including awards of at least $19,000 for all incoming freshmen.