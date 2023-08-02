Watch CBS News
Texas Trivia: How well do you know the state flag?

By Kelsy Mittauer, Mike Kinney

FORT WORTH (CBSNewsTexas.com) — Call it a flag faux pas. 

Over the weekend, country singer Eric Church caused a ruckus at his Dallas concert after performing under a giant Texas flag. The problem? It was upside down.

Church finally noticed the mistake after fans in the crowd kept pointing it out. He then apologized and had his crew take it down and re-raise it the right way.

Though many fans noticed instantly, it had the CBS News Texas newsroom wondering about how many every day Texans would spot the error. So, we went to Sundance Square in downtown Fort Worth to find out.

