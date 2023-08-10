'Texas Top 10 Most Wanted' sex offender Larry Ray Capko captured in Fort Worth

AUSTIN (CBSNewsTexas.com) – Texas Department of Public Safety Special Agents arrested Larry Capko, 51, on August 4, in Fort Worth.

He was on the 'Texas 10 Most Wanted' sex offender list and is affiliated with the Aryan Brotherhood of Texas gang, according to law enforcement officials.

Capko, who's from Springtown, was wanted by law enforcement officials since July 2022. That's when the Parker County Sheriff's Office issued a warrant for his arrest for failure to register as a sex offender.

Also in December 2022, the Montague County Sheriff's Office issued warrants for Capko's arrest for assault of family/household member with previous conviction and failure to comply with sex offender registration requirements.

In 2015, Capko was convicted of sexual assault of a child following an incident involving a 16-year-old girl, according to police. He subsequently was sentenced to two years of confinement.

Two years later, in 2017, Capko received probation for assault of family/household member with previous conviction, and in 2019 he received probation for failure to comply with sex offender registration requirements.

A tip submitted through Texas Crime Stoppers led to Capko's arrest.