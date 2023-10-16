Texas to launch first of its kind database to prevent intimate partner violence

DALLAS (CBSNewsTexas.com) - Within a few months, Texans will be able to access a database of repeat family violence offenders, a first of its kind tool that could help you better know who you're getting close to.

Alessandra Alaine Barlas courtesy Dignity Memorial

The idea was brought to Texas by Dallas Police Chief Eddie García, inspired by a murder case his former police department investigated.

Alessandra Barlas was 27 years old when she was murdered in 2015 by her ex boyfriend in San Jose, California.

"Alessandra was just beautiful. She was a wonderful girl, really hard working girl, " recalled her mother, DiAnn Beatty.

It was after her murder that Alessandra's parents learned her killer had served time in prison before for attempting to murder another former girlfriend. If only, they thought, their daughter had known his history.

If only, they thought, there was an easy way for anyone to know.

"The conviction information is in every department of public safety database in the country. But the public doesn't have easy access to that database," said Alessandra's father, Rick Beatty.

"It was very common sense," said García.

He was the new chief in San Jose when the Beattys shared their idea for a publicly available database of repeat violent offenders.

"We couldn't get this accomplished in California, but we promised to give it another shot when we got here," said García.

He brought the plan to State Representative Victoria Neave Criado, who filed legislation this year to make it a reality in Texas.

"Individuals who are repeat offenders… so if there are two or more convictions of violent offenses, like aggravated assault, stalking, sexual assault, those are the types of issues a woman – a man as well – but a woman really needs to know about to prevent intimate partner violence," said Rep Neave Criado.

By early next year, the database is expected to be up and running. The new state law requires it be both accessible to the public and free.

The Family Place, the largest provider of services to victims of domestic violence in North Texas, recognized Chief Garcia and Rep Neave Criado at their annual Texas Trailblazer Awards Luncheon this month for their success passing the legislation.

"This is a very critical tool to cover all your bases when you're entering into a new relationship with someone where you don't already have a familial or friendship circle relationship. It's sort of a way to check their references," said Family Place CEO Mimi Sterling.

For the Beattys, though, launching the database in Texas is just the beginning.

"One down, 49 states to go," said Rick. "We're just trying to keep some other family from going through what we went through."

The Texas Department of Public Safety is at work building the database that could be in operation as soon as January.