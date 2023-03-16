(CBSNewsTexas.com) – March Madness is in full swing and seven Texas teams have punched their tickets for the big dance.

The tournament kicked off on March 14 with the First Four - four games played earlier in the week before the Round of 64 in the NCAA men's and women's basketball tournament.

Here's how the men's basketball teams stack up.

BAYLOR

The Baylor Bears (22-10, 11-7 Big 12) are considered a top challenger by the Associated Press - and for good reason. Baylor is the No. 3 seed for the third-straight year.

The Bears have appeared in eight out of the last nine tournaments and are making their postseason appearance for a school-record 11th-consecutive time.

Baylor faces the University of California, Santa Barbara (27-7) in the First Round on Friday.

HOUSTON

The Houston Cougars (31-3, 17-1 AAC) are the No. 1 seed in the midwest and are most likely to win March Madness, according to BetMGM's college basketball betting odds.

In fact, the Cougars spent much of the season as a top ranked team, but lost the AAC championship without their star Marcus Sasser, who strained his groin in the first half of the semi-final game.

The Cougars are going dancing for the fifth straight season and the 24th time in school history. This is the second time in school history that the Cougars are the No. 1 seed in March Madness – following the 1982-1983 team.

The Cougars face No. 16 Northern Kentucky (22-12) on Thursday.

TEXAS A&M

The Texas A&M Aggies (25-9, 15-3 SEC) are the No. 7 seed for the third time in program history. They're also the third team to go dancing with head coach Buzz Williams.

Williams is no stranger to March Madness - this is his ninth time leading a team to the tournament and he holds a 10-8 record doing so.

The Aggies will be making their 15th overall appearance in the NCAA tournament – with a 13-15 record.

They face No. 10 seed Penn State (22-13) on Thursday.

TEXAS

Texas (26-8, 12-6 Big 12) defeated Texas Christian University in the Big 12 Tournament, putting the Longhorns at the No. 2 seed.

This is the highest Texas has been seeded in NCAA Tournament since 2008 - which was also the last time the team made it to the Elite Eight, when they fell to the Memphis Tigers, 85-67.

This is the 37th appearance by the Longhorns in March Madness and 21st appearance in the last 24 seasons, not including the 2021 postseason that was canceled due to COVID-19.

The Longhorns face No. 15 Colgate (26-8, 17-1) on Thursday.

TCU

No. 6 seed Texas Christian University (21-12, 9-9 Big 12) is trying for the third time in the past six seasons for their shining moment.

Despite falling six points short to winning the Big 12 Championship, the Horned Frogs are making their second consecutive appearance at March Madness.

This is the first time since 1953 they have played in the tournament in back-to-back consecutive seasons.

The Horned Frogs face either Arizona State or Nevada on Friday.

TEXAS A&M-CORPUS CHRISTI

The Texas A&M-Corpus Christi Islanders are making their second consecutive NCAA Tournament appearance and third in school history.

The Islanders won three conference championships in two seasons after back-to-back Southland Conference Tournament titles.

They faced Southeast Missouri State in the First Four on March 14 and won, 75-71. The Islanders now face the No. 1 seeded Alabama Crimson Tide (29-5, 16-2 SEC) in the first round on Thursday.

TEXAS SOUTHERN

The Texas Southern Tigers don't have the strongest track record this season – they finished 14-20 overall and 7-11 in the Southwestern Athletic Conference.

It was an upset against No. 2 Grambling State in the SWAC championship that earned the No. 8 seed Tigers a ticket to the big dance.

The Tigers faced Fairleigh Dickinson University (19-15) Wednesday night in the First Four, falling to the Knights, 84-61.

