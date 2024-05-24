Texas Rep. Stephanie Klick & challenger David Lowe discuss differences over abortion: Political Rematch

One of the hotly contested races for Tuesday's primary runoff election is between the Republicans vying for Texas House District 91 in Tarrant County.

It's a rematch from two years ago between incumbent Rep. Stephanie Klick and challenger David Lowe.

Last time, she won by less than 800 votes.

While they are both anti-abortion, they disagree over a specific policy.

Klick, who is endorsed by Gov. Greg Abbott, told CBS News Texas that her proudest accomplishment is getting the heartbeat act and the state's near abortion ban passed in the Texas Legislature.

Under the state law Klick helped write, the only exception allowed is if the mother's life is at risk.

Lowe, who is endorsed by Attorney General Ken Paxton, told CBS News Texas that he agrees with the Republican Party of Texas platform, which gives a fetus equal protection under the law.

Klick said she disagrees with that.

"We have one of the most strong abortion bills in the country," Klick said. "We have the heartbeat bill, the trigger bill. The legislation he prefers would give the death penalty to women who had an abortion. I don't support that. I believe we have ended abortion here in Texas and no women have been given the death penalty."

Lowe said, "What I support is the Republican Party of Texas platform on abortion which is the same laws that protect you and me to protect everybody else to include pre-born children."

When asked if a mother or doctor could be charged with murder Lowe said, "That would be up to the courts if anything goes forward. But you can't blame me as a Republican for supporting our Republican Party of Texas platform."

Klick and Lowe discuss other issues on Eye On Politics this Sunday morning.

We will also discuss the primary runoff involving Texas House Speaker Dade Phelan, who's facing the toughest challenge of his political career.

If he loses, the political fallout could be felt across Texas in the next legislative session that begins in early January.

