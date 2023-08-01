Report: Texas ranks 7th for worst healthcare in the U.S.

Eye on Texas: Texas ranks 7th for worst healthcare in the U.S.

Eye on Texas: Texas ranks 7th for worst healthcare in the U.S.

Eye on Texas: Texas ranks 7th for worst healthcare in the U.S.

TEXAS (CBSNewsTexas.com) – The Lone Star State ranks seventh for worst healthcare, a new report from WalletHub says.

Key factors in the rating include healthcare cost, accessibility and outcome. In terms of cost, Texas ranks fourth for worst and in terms of accessibility, Texas ranks third for worst.

Texas also has the lowest percentage of insured adults and children.

The state ranked first for best healthcare system is Minnesota, with the study noting healthcare is most affordable there.

The state ranked worst is West Virginia, where the average monthly insurance premium is the highest in the U.S. as well as its stroke and heart disease rate.